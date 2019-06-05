Bulgarian Party Chairman Wants US to Give F-16s to the Country FOR FREE

"I suggested that the Americans would give us aircraft for free, just as we have been providing four military bases to them for free for 13 years. They should be good partners, colleagues and brothers in arms", Siderov said on national-wide broadcasting television channel bTV.
This is not the first time that the party leader says that the United States could have donated fighter jets to Bulgaria.
"If we need F-16s, then let the USA give them to us as a sign of strong friendship", he said in March.
The politician also cited the examples of Egypt and Indonesia, who received aircraft for free.
"But no, Bulgaria will pay 3 billion (leva) (around 1.7 billion US dollars)", Siderov said.
On 3 June, the US approved the delivery of its fighters to Bulgaria. The indicated price is about 1.7 billion dollars (more than 2.9 billion leva). Bulgarian Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov explained that this figure is the ceiling price, and in fact, it will be lower.
READ MORE: US State Dept Approves Possible $1.67Bln Sale of F-16 Jets to Bulgaria — DSCA
According to the minister, a reasonable price for Bulgaria would be no more than two billion leva (about $ 1.1 billion US dollars). However, an expert from the specialised journal "AERO", Krassimir Grozev, in a commentary for Bulgarian National Radio expressed doubt that at such a cost, Bulgaria would be able to buy the necessary equipment indicated in the US notice.
Washington will need to provide Sofia with a draft agreement within two weeks.
