MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said Wednesday a contract would be signed with Russia worth 100 million euros ($112mln) to service MiG-29 fighters.

“A contract will be signed in the next few days and this contract will be worth 100 million euros," Pellegrini told reporters following Russian-Slovak talks in Moscow.

Slovakia’s contract with Russia for the maintenance of 12 MiG-29s is valid until the fall of 2019. Slovakia pays Russia 30 million euros annually for the repair of fighters.

Earlier this year, news portal Print reported that India intended to purchase 21 Russian MiG-29 fighter jets. The MiG-29 is a twin-engine jet fighter aircraft, first developed in the Soviet Union in the 1980s, which is currently used in over two dozen countries across the world.