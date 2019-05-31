Russian Armed Forces Detected 21 Foreign Reconnaissance Jets Near Border

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces have spotted 21 foreign reconnaissance planes near the Russian border over the past week, an infographic published by the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda showed on Friday.

The material showed that Russian jets had been scrambled six times over the past week to prevent foreign planes from entering the Russian airspace.

There have been no trespasses, according to the newspaper.

This is not the first time Russian military spots foreign spy jets, carrying out reconnaissance activities near the Russian border. Last month, the Russian military has spotted 22 foreign reconnaissance aircraft close to its air space.

The past year has seen 3,000 foreign combat aircraft, including about 1,000 spy planes, flying near Russia's maritime and land borders. Moscow has repeatedly condemned foreign military buildup near country's borders, warning that the aggressive moves could provoke an escalation into a full-fledged military confrontation.