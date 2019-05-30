Register
18:23 GMT +330 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An artist rendering shows the first image of a new Northrop Grumman Corp long-range bomber B21 in this image released on February 26, 2016

    US Air Force's Top SECRET B-21 Bomber to Be Armed With NUCLEAR Weapons – Report

    © REUTERS / U.S. Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 06

    The US’ futuristic B-21 Raider bomber, which has been described by media outlets as a “black” programme, meaning a highly classified military project, is expected to include cutting-edge sensors, attack technology, as well as a new generation of weapons and stealth applications.

    The US Air Force’s highly-secret B-21 stealth bomber will “likely, if not certain” be armed with a Long-Range Stand-Off Weapon (LRSO), a now-in-development nuclear-tipped air-launched cruise missile, Warrior Maven reported.

    READ MORE: US Air Force Picks South Dakota Base to House Next-Gen B-21 Stealth Bombers

    The website made a reference to the Air Force Acquisition Report, which said that the LRSO is being designed to be compatible with the B-52 bomber and the futuristic B-21 Raider, and that the Air Force will acquire as many as 1,000 LRSOs.

    F-35 Lightning II
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / mashleymorgan / F-35 Lightning II
    US F-35 Jet Production at Risk if China Cuts Rare Earth Exports Amid Trade War
    The Air Force report also sets out a timetable for the integration of nuclear weapons with the B-21 Raider, specifying that there will be “nuclear certification within two years of declaring initial operational capability”, which is planned for 2030.

    According to Warrior Maven, US Air Force weapons developers think that the LRSO, which is being built to replace the aging AGM-86B Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM), would make it possible to carry out attacks “deep within enemy territory”, hit inaccessible targets, as well as help overcome certain high-tech challenges posed by adversaries’ air defences.

    Last month, the Air Force told a Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Airland hearing that the B-21 jet was “executing the way we want” and that the next “major milestone” will be the first flight. The B-21, currently under development by Northrop Grumman, is tipped to replace the existing fleet of B-1 and B-2 jets, and will be housed at the Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.

    Related:

    US’ B-21 Stealth Bomber on Track, Headed for First Flight - Air Force
    US Air Force Picks South Dakota Base to House Next-Gen B-21 Stealth Bombers
    US Air Force Reveals Where Secretive B-21 Bombers Will Be Stationed
    New Secretive US B-21 Raider Bomber Set for Testing
    Congress Slashes $20M From Pentagon’s Secret B-21 Project
    US Air Force Reveals Support Bases for Secretive B-21 Raider Bomber
    ‘A Good Example’: Secret B-21 Program Passes Developmental Review on Schedule
    Tags:
    B-21, B-52, B-1 bomber, B-2 bomber, cruise missile, nuclear weapons, Air Force, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok