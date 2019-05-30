Register
30 May 2019
    National flags of Russia and the US fly at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017

    Russia Rejects US Claims on Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Violation - Ambassador

    © REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Russia categorically rejects US claims on alleged violations of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov said adding that these allegations were an attack on the arms control mechanism.

    US Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) Director Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley said on Wednesday the United States believes Russia may not be adhering to the nuclear testing moratorium outlined in the 1996 accord.

    "We categorically reject these allegations," Antonov said, noting that the US claims resembled a "well-planned concerted attack not only on Russia but on the arms control regime and the whole strategic stability architecture."

    Nuclear explosion
    CC0
    CTBTO Dismisses US Claim of Illegal Russian Nuclear Testing
    The diplomat said he had been surprised that the issue had not been brought up during bilateral consultations but had been communicated through media.

    Meanwhile, the Russian embassy in the United States said that the US claims against Russia concerning the bilateral New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (NEW Start) are misleading and result from the suspension of the strategic stability dialogue between Moscow and Washington.

    "We have taken note of recent increasing attacks by conservative political analysts against the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty #NewSTART and Russia’s arms control record. We deem it necessary to point out some of their blatant misrepresentations of facts that mislead the audience and create a distorted picture of the actual state of affairs … The above misinterpretations often result from the protracted break in the bilateral dialogue on strategic stability," the embassy wrote on Facebook late on Wednesday.

    A Russian RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system rolls down the Red Square during the Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May, 2019
    © Sputnik / Aleksandr Vilf
    Trump Will Not Make Decision on Extending New START Treaty With Russia Until 2020 - Aide
    The diplomats also denied the US allegations that NEW Start allowed Russia to boost its countable nuclear weapons and rejected claims that the treaty’s verification system was ineffective.

    The statement also argued that the treaty had determined the mechanism for addressing concerns about new strategic weapons, including the "exotic" ones, which the US claimed were not covered by it.

