US F-35s Won't Be in Coverage Area of Russian S-400 Systems - Turkish Ambassador

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kilic said that US F-35 fighter jets will not be in the coverage area of Russian S-400 air defence systems deployed to Turkey.

"The S-400s and F-35s are going to be located in two distinct areas in Turkey, and F-35s are not going to be in the coverage area of S-400s," Kilic said at the National Press Club on Wednesday.

© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev Turkey Has Not Received US Ultimatum to Abandon S-400 Deal - Defence Minister

Previously, Turkish undersecretary for defence industries said that Turkey is continuing to build installation and maintenance facilities to service F-35 fighter jets, being jointly developed with the United States, despite US threats to cut Ankara off for plans to buy Russian defence systems.

READ MORE: S-400 a Pretext to Exclude Ankara From US F-35 Program — Retired Turkish General

Earlier this week, two sources, who are familiar with Turkey's role in the F-35 program and who spoke on condition of anonymity with Reuters, said that the United States was reportedly considering suspending training for Turkish pilots on advanced F-35 fighter jets.