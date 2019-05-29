US Official Claims Russia Not Adhering to Nuclear Testing Moratorium

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States believes that Russia may not be adhering to the nuclear testing moratorium, Defece Intelligence Agency (DIA) Director Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley said on Wednesday.

"The United States believes that Russia probably is not adhering to its nuclear testing moratorium in a manner consistent with the ‘zero-yield’ standard," Ashley said during a discussion at the Hudson Institute in Washington.

Earlier this year, CNN reported that US President Donald Trump was eyeing a grand nuclear deal with Russian and China.

Trump announced in February that the US would unilaterally withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, pointing towards Russia's 9M729 cruise missile, which American officials claim violates the existing limitations.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations that the missile violates the 1987 accord.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently stated that the collapse of the INF Treaty casts a shadow over the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty's (New START) extension.

The New START Treaty entered into force on 5 February 2011. It has a 10-year duration with an option to extend it for no more than five years.

The aggregate limits of the treaty restrict the United States and Russia to 1,550 deployed strategic warheads each. The treaty also includes an aggregate limit of 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, SLBM launchers, and heavy bombers equipped for nuclear armaments. Within that limit, the number of deployed ICBMs, SLBMs, and heavy bombers cannot exceed 700.