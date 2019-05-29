NATO to Adopt First Space Policy in June - Stoltenberg

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will adopt its first space policy in June, the alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are now also working on an overarching space policy, another first for NATO. And next month, I expect NATO defence ministers will adopt our new space policy," Stoltenberg said after the meeting of national security advisers in Brussels.

Stoltenberg also said NATO needs to strengthen the resilience of its telecommunication networks, 5G, undersea cables and space assets.

"We will revise NATO guidelines for the protection of our critical infrastructure, including telecommunication infrastructure," he added.

In February, US President Donald Trump signed a directive to establish the Space Force. Initially, it will be part of the Air Force, much like the Marine Corps is part of the Navy. However, plans call for the Space Force to eventually graduate as an independent unit within the US military.