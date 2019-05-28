WATCH Russian Mig-31 Fighters Accompanying Tu-95MS Missile Carriers

Several MiG-31 naval aviators of the Pacific Fleet were raised from the Yelizovo airfield to ensure the safety of Tu-95MS flights, the press service of the Supreme Military District on the Pacific Fleet told Zvezda TV channel. The fighters accompanied the missile carriers through all the time being in the area of responsibility of the Pacific Fleet.
The entire flight took place in strict accordance with the International Rules for the Use of Airspace, the press service spokesperson added.
