WATCH US Army Cadets Ride 'Made in USSR' Tank in Central Asia

In addition to attending presentations at local military academies during their visit to the country, the US cadets also took part in some less formal activities, such as cooking pilaf, a local specialty, together with Uzbekistani cadets.

A group of US Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets recently toured several military academies in Uzbekistan as part of their visit to the Central Asian country.

A video posted on YouTube depicts some episodes of this tour, including a visit to a training range where the US cadets were able to try their hand at driving a Soviet-built main battle tank.

According to a statement posted on the Uzbekistani Defence Ministry’s website, the US cadets also visited the Academy of the Armed Forces and the Chirchiq Higher Tank Command and Engineering School.