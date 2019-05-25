WATCH US Army Cadets Ride 'Made in USSR' Tank in Central Asia

A group of US Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets recently toured several military academies in Uzbekistan as part of their visit to the Central Asian country.
A video posted on YouTube depicts some episodes of this tour, including a visit to a training range where the US cadets were able to try their hand at driving a Soviet-built main battle tank.
According to a statement posted on the Uzbekistani Defence Ministry’s website, the US cadets also visited the Academy of the Armed Forces and the Chirchiq Higher Tank Command and Engineering School.
