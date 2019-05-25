Russia Upgrading Soviet-Era Grad Multiple Launch Rocket Systems - Manufacturer

"Not so long ago, new Tornado-G MLRS was put on duty. Its operations are automated as much as possible. Today, on the basis of the scientific and technical backlog, which was obtained while creating this system, a project is being implemented to modernize the BM-21 Grad to the level of Tornado-G," Kochkin said.
Earlier in May, Kochkin said that the Russian Armed Forces had received the first batch of modernised Tornado-S.
The field 122-millimeter divisional MLRS BM-21 Grad is designed to destroy open and sheltered manpower, unarmored vehicles and armored personnel carriers in the area where artillery and mortar batteries, command posts and other targets are concentrated.
The Tornado-G is a modernised version of the BM-21 Grad MLRS. The system has an increased fire effectiveness, more powerful ammunition, and automated guidance, aiming, and navigation equipment.
