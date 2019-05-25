Russia Upgrading Soviet-Era Grad Multiple Launch Rocket Systems - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) Grad, which was developed in the Soviet Union, is being upgraded to the level of new-generation Tornado-G systems, the deputy general director of Russian ammunition manufacturer Techmash, Aleksandr Kochkin said.

"Not so long ago, new Tornado-G MLRS was put on duty. Its operations are automated as much as possible. Today, on the basis of the scientific and technical backlog, which was obtained while creating this system, a project is being implemented to modernize the BM-21 Grad to the level of Tornado-G," Kochkin said.

Earlier in May, Kochkin said that the Russian Armed Forces had received the first batch of modernised Tornado-S.

© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn Most of Foreign 122-mm MLRS Are Partial Copycats of Russian-Made Systems

In late 2018, Russian Land Forces Commander-in-Chief Gen. Oleg Salyukov said that Tornado-S systems with improved range and firing accuracy and an expanded choice of high-performance missiles were planned to be delivered to the troops.

The field 122-millimeter divisional MLRS BM-21 Grad is designed to destroy open and sheltered manpower, unarmored vehicles and armored personnel carriers in the area where artillery and mortar batteries, command posts and other targets are concentrated.

READ MORE: Fully Automated Russian Rocket Artillery Systems on the Horizon — Developer

The Tornado-G is a modernised version of the BM-21 Grad MLRS. The system has an increased fire effectiveness, more powerful ammunition, and automated guidance, aiming, and navigation equipment.