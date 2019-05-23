IMF Sheds Light on Impact of Possible Anti-Turkey US Sanctions Over S-400

"On the sanctions and so on, I wouldn't want to speculate prematurely on a possible impact", Rice said.
During the briefing, Rice also noted that the IMF continues to monitor the economic situation in Turkey very closely.
"We received no indication from the Turkish authorities that they are contemplating a request for financial assistance from the IMF", Rice added.
The United States has repeatedly warned Ankara against buying the Russian air defence systems, saying that they are incompatible with NATO systems and may expose weaknesses of the F-35 jets to Russia's advantage.
Turkey, in turn, has insisted that it is not going to give up its $2.5 billion contract with Russia. The first batch of S-400s is expected to be delivered to Turkey in July.
