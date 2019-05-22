Register
00:31 GMT +323 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Lockheed Martin, another leader in the industry with its F-35, F-22, F-16, F-117, and C-130s saw shares grow more than 3.53%.

    US F-16 Squadron Trains With Allies in UK Joint Drills

    © Flickr/ US Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 17

    The US’ 93rd Fighter Squadron, part of its Air Force Reserve Command, participated in a Flying Training Deployment at the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath station earlier this month.

    The 93rd Fighter Squadron F-16C Fighting Falcons, which are supersonic fighter aircraft developed by Lockheed Martin for the US Air Force, participated in what was dubbed Dissimilar Air Combat Training with air force units and allies in Europe. The purpose of the training was to improve combat readiness, improve strategic partnerships and practice operating from a deployed location, according to a Wednesday US Air Force press release. 

    F-35A Lightning II aircraft receive fuel from a KC-10 Extender from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., July 13, 2015, during a flight from England to the U.S. The fighters were returning to Luke AFB, Ariz., after participating in the world's largest air show, the Royal International Air Tattoo.
    © /Staff Sgt. Madelyn Brown
    US Air Force Reactivates Aggressor Squadron to Improve F-35 Training

    During the two week training program, the US fighter squadron trained with the United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa (USAFE), a United States Air Force component command of both the US European Command and the US Africa Command, as well as with the RAF.

    "We came to conduct training with our USAFE and Royal Air Force partners to help prepare our men and women for contingency operations," Lt. Col. Lindsey Lamb, 93rd Fighter Squadron operations director, said in the press release.

    "This not only made us better by sharpening our sword and readying us for combat, but the training itself and the partnerships we developed with the host nation was wonderful," Lamb added.

    The 93rd Fighter Squadron flew more than 136 sorties and accrued almost 180 flying hours during the training. A sortie is defined as the dispatch of a military unit. The sortie rate refers to the number of sorties that a given unit can support during a defined period of time. 

    In this Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, a Typhoon aircraft takes off from RAF, Akrotiri, Cyprus. British air forces for a mission in Iraq. British Tornado and Typhoon aircraft stationed at a U.K. air base in Cyprus are pounding Islamic State targets
    © AP Photo / Petros Karadjias, Pool
    Report Reveals Near Miss Between RAF Jets During Night Flight

    "Almost every sortie we flew from here was with either our USAFE partners, the Bolars (492nd Fighter Squadron) or with the RAF," Capt. George Cook, 93rd Fighter Squadron F-16 fighter pilot, said in the press release. "It was a great learning opportunity and the overall training experience was fantastic."

    The Bolars is part of the 492nd Fighter Squadron at RAF Lakenhealth and executes strategic attack and counter air missions to support the US Air Forces in Europe, the US European Command and NATO operations.

    "Due to the US Air Force's forward presence in Europe, RAF Lakenheath and units conducting routine FTDs [Flying Training Deployments], like the 93rd Fighter Squadron, are able to work with partners and allies to develop and improve ready air forces capable of maintaining regional security," the US Air Force concluded in its press release.

    Related:

    US Has No Imminent Plans to Use Military Force Against Iran - McConnell
    US Military Assets Deployed in Gulf 'Prone to Accident', Iran Warns
    Sen. Graham Urges US to Give Overwhelming Military Response to 'Iranian Threat'
    Iraq Probes Rocket Incident Near US Embassy Without Washington's Help – Military
    'Chuck Norris vs Tank' at US Military Base Triggers Meme Eruption (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Tags:
    air force drills, joint drills, F-16 Fighting Falcon, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse