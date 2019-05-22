Two Russian Strategic Bombers Perform Flight Along Alaskan Coast - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers performed a scheduled 11-hour flight over the Bering, Chukchi, Okhotsk seas and along the coast of Alaska, accompanied by US air force aircraft, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of the Russian Aerospace Forces performed scheduled flights in airspace over the neutral waters of the waters of the Chukchi, Bering and Okhotsk seas, as well as along the western coast of Alaska and northern coast of the Aleutian Islands", the statement read.

The ministry added that US F-22 fighter jets followed the Tu-95MS aircraft at some stages of the 11-hour flight.

Four Tu-95MSs were "escorted" by the F-22s when they conducted a similar flight for 12 hours on 21 May.

Russian strategic and long-range aircraft regularly carry out flights over the Arctic region, Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and Black Sea. The Russian Defence Ministry has repeatedly said that all flights of Russian military aircraft are carried out in full accordance with international law and the rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters.