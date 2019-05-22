Register
15:29 GMT +322 May 2019
    An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols along a fence at the India-Pakistan border in R.S Pora, southwest of Jammu, on October 3, 2016

    Indian Soldier Killed, 7 Wounded in Explosion Near India-Pakistan Border

    © AFP 2019 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    Military & Intelligence
    0 01

    Earlier this month, two soldiers were injured in a similar explosion in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. In another incident in February, an army officer was killed in an IED blast that occurred in the Lam Jhanger area, near the Line of Control (LoC).

    New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian Army soldier was killed and seven others were left severely wounded on Wednesday in an IED explosion near the Line of Control, the de facto border between India and Pakistan.

    The blast, which occurred in the Mendhar area, located in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, occurred when a patrol party of 12 Madras Regiment was moving near a forward post, a police official said, confirming the development over the phone.

    READ MORE: 2 Dead, 30 Injured in Grenade Attack in Indian State of Jammu & Kashmir

    A Pakistan army soldier stands guard at hilltop post at a forward area on the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between Pakistan and India. (File)
    © AP Photo / Anjum Naveed)
    Two Indian Soldiers Injured in Mysterious Blast at Army Camp in Kashmir
    Police said that the injured troops have been hospitalised in a nearby army health facility and the condition of all of them is stable.

    Since mid-February, the Indian and Pakistani militaries have asked their troops to remain on high-alert and remain vigilant at the border (LoC).

    READ MORE: Indian Army Warns Kashmiri Youth Against Joining Militancy

    India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed South Asian nations, were involved in major escalation after 40 Indian soldiers were killed in a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mmohammad claimed the responsibility for the attack.

    The Indian Air Force retaliated with an air strike on 26 February and claimed that the strike had destroyed terror infrastructure and killed militants in Balakot, Pakistan. Islamabad denied the Indian claim of losses of life or property but launched a counter-strike on 27 February and shot down an Indian MiG-21 Bison fighter jet in the ensuing dogfight.

    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    Votre message a été envoyé!
