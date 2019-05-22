Turkey Fulfilling Commitments Under F-35 Fighter Jet Program Despite US Threats

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey complies with all of its commitments under the trillion-dollar F-35 fighter jet program and expects the United States to do the same, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday.

"Turkey fulfills its obligations in the co-production [of F-35 jets] with all seriousness. And our legitimate expectation is that the F-35 program will be running as planned [on the part of the United States]," Akar told reporters as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.

The minister added that Turkey had already received four F-35s and that four of its pilots were training in the United States.

Two more F-35 planes are expected to arrive in Turkey in November. They will be stationed at the airbase in Malatya, a city in Turkey's eastern Anatolia region, Akar said.

READ MORE: Kremlin Slams Washington's Calls on Ankara to Cancel S-400 Deal With Russia

Speaking about the agreement to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense systems, Akar reiterated that it was a "done deal."

Turkey is one of the participants in the US F-35 jet program. The United States has threatened Turkey with sanctions earlier for its planned acquisition of S-400s, as well as suggested it may delay or cancel the process of selling the F-35 aircraft to Ankara.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier this month that the purchase of S-400s fell under Turkey's "sovereign rights."