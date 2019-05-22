US House Appropriations Committee Approves $690Bln for DoD Budget in 2020

"In total, the bill provides $690.2 billion in new discretionary spending authority for the Department of Defense … an increase of $15.8 billion above the fiscal year 2019 enacted level, and $8 billion below the [Trump administration’s] request", the release said on Tuesday.
The legislation funds Defence Department programs such as operations and maintenance, readiness activities, research and development, equipment modernization, and health and quality-of-life programs for service members and military families, the release said.
Funding for overseas operations such as wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere are part of a separate budget.
The legislation also reflects growing tensions between the Democratic-led House of Representatives and President Donald Trump, as evidenced by a prohibition against moving funds between Defence Department accounts to fund a wall on the border with Mexico.
The bill also prohibits the use of US funds to aid Saudi-led coalition operations in Yemen.
In addition, the legislation "provides that nothing in this Act may be construed as authorizing the use of force against Iran".
Other measures include a ban on the transfer of F-35 jets to Turkey in response to Ankara’s decision to purchase Russian S-400 air defence systems.
The bill authorizes $250 million in security aid for Ukraine, including $50 million for lethal military assistance, while prohibiting US funding for Ukrainian ultra-nationalist paramilitary groups.
