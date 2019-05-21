US Jets Intercept Russian Bombers During Scheduled Flight Along Alaska - NORAD

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Four US Air Force F-22 stealth fighter jets intercepted two Russian bombers and two Su-35s as they carried out sorties in international airspace off the coast of Alaska earlier this week, the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"NORAD fighters intercepted Russian bombers + fighters entering Alaskan ADIZ May 20. 2x Tu-95s were intercepted by 2x F-22s; a second group of 2x Tu-95+2x Su-35 was intercepted later by 2 more F-22’s; NORAD E-3 provided overall surveillance. The aircraft remained in int'l. airspace," NORAD said via Twitter.

​Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Defence Ministry said four Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers were followed by US F-22s as they made scheduled sorties over the neutral waters of the Chukotka, Bering and Okhotsk seas, as well as along the western coast of Alaska and the northern coast of the Aleutian Islands.

The ministry said the four Russian aircraft were "escorted" by the F-22s as they conducted their mission, which lasted for more than 12 hours.

Russian strategic and long-range aircraft regularly carry out flights over the Arctic region, the Atlantic Ocean,the Pacific Ocean and the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that all flights of Russian military aircraft are carried out in full accordance with international law, and the rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters.