US Jets Intercept Russian Bombers During Scheduled Flight Along Alaska - NORAD

"NORAD fighters intercepted Russian bombers + fighters entering Alaskan ADIZ May 20. 2x Tu-95s were intercepted by 2x F-22s; a second group of 2x Tu-95+2x Su-35 was intercepted later by 2 more F-22’s; NORAD E-3 provided overall surveillance. The aircraft remained in int'l. airspace," NORAD said via Twitter.
The ministry said the four Russian aircraft were "escorted" by the F-22s as they conducted their mission, which lasted for more than 12 hours.
Russian strategic and long-range aircraft regularly carry out flights over the Arctic region, the Atlantic Ocean,the Pacific Ocean and the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that all flights of Russian military aircraft are carried out in full accordance with international law, and the rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters.
