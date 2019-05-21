WATCH UK Destroyer Hit Drone With Missile Flying at Four Times Speed of Sound

The Type 45 destroyer managed to eliminate the fast-moving and low-level target, with a missile tracking and hitting the small target within the shortest possible time.

The British Royal Navy has issued footage of the HMS Defender testing the cutting edge Principal Anti Air Missile System (PAAMS). The tests occurred during NATO's Formidable Shield drills off the coast of Scotland on Sunday.

"Proving the effectiveness of the Sea Viper system against a more challenging target reassures us in the ability of HMS Defender to deliver on operations as an air defence destroyer", Lieutenant Commander Daniel Lee explained.

The video shows the destroyer firing a Sea Viper missile flying at four times the speed of sound to intercept a drone that was simulating a projectile attack on the vessel.