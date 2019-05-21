US Marine Corps Jet Crashes in North Carolina - Statement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US Marine Corps Harrier ground-attack aircraft has crashed in North Carolina, according to a statement from the nation's military, adding that the pilot ejected safely.

"A 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, AV-8B Harrier based out of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, NC, crashed earlier today near Havelock, NC The pilot ejected safely and is currently being transported to Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern, NC for further evaluation", the statement from 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing said.

According to the statement, there were no reports of civilian casualties or property damage following the incident. The military has cordoned the site and the cause of the incident is under the investigation.

This incident is another aviation failure for the US Marine Corps following several recent incidents. In February, two F/A 18s fighter jets collided over a US Marine Corps base in California, according to a spokesperson for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

On 5 January, an AV-8B Harrier aircraft was reportedly damaged after it ingested a refueling ground strap.

In December 2018, six US Marines died after a KC-130 collided with an F/A-18 off the coast of Japan.

