Greek Vessel Cuts Off Turkish Corvette During Ankara's Military Drills (VIDEO)

Turkish media has released footage showing a Greek assault vessel performing dangerous manoevers near a Turkish corvette during the Sea Wolf (Denizkurdu) 2019 military exercises.
On May 14, the Turkish Defence Ministry announced the start of large-scale naval drills that would last until May 25. According to the ministry, the Turkish Navy would carry out strategic and operational exercises that simulate real-life wartime and crisis situations, and also test its warships' anti-missile defence systems.
TCG Burgazada korvetinin iskele(sol) tarafında olmasına,geçiş üstünlüğü korvetimizde olmasına rağmen Denizde Çatışmayı Önleme Tüzüğü'nü ihlal ederek geçiş yapıyor,ilerleme istikametinde çok yakın mesafede gemi emniyetini tehlikeye atıyor
⚓️3.MİLGEM'i görünce çatlamışlar 😆😂
