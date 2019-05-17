Register
15:16 GMT +317 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers listen to instructions by a German army trainer, at Bnaslawa Military Base in Irbil, northern Iraq, Wednesday, March 9, 2016

    Germany to Resume Training Troops in North Iraq Amid US-Iran Tensions - Reports

    © AP Photo / Alice Martins
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany will resume training Iraqi and Kurdish soldiers in northern Iraq, the German Defence Ministry was reported as saying on Friday, three days after Berlin halted training missions over tensions between Iran and the United States.

    The ministry informed defence policy chiefs of parliamentary factions on Thursday evening about its decision to continue training after it re-evaluated the security situation in the region, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper said.

    The threat level was reduced from Level 4 to Level 3 on Wednesday, meaning the training will continue as soon as this weekend, the outlet has learned.

    READ MORE: UK Raises Threat Level for Troops in Iraq Over Alleged Risk From Iran — Reports

    Germany suspended training at Camp Taji military complex north of Baghdad as tensions continued to rise between Tehran and Washington, which has sent a carrier strike group to the Persian Gulf, citing a threat from Iran. Tehran, however, slammed US allegations as "fake intelligence", accusing the White House of dragging the US into a conflict with the Islamic Republic.

    Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., takes part in a Fox News town-hall style event, Monday April 15, 2019 in Bethlehem, Pa.
    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke
    Sanders Warns Iran War 'Wanted by Bolton' Would Be 'Many Times Worse Than Iraq'
    German military instructors have been deployed in the north of Iraq since 2014 where they are training the members of the Kurdish Peshmerga paramilitary group who fought against the Daesh* terrorist organisation throughout Iraq between 2014 and 2016. Last year, Germany extended its training mission in Iraq until 31 October 2019. It has 160 personnel in the country.

    * Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Related:

    Netherlands Mulls Resumption of Military Training Mission in Iraq - Reports
    UK Raises Threat Level for Troops in Iraq Over Alleged Risk From Iran - Reports
    Sanders Warns Iran War 'Wanted by Bolton' Would Be 'Many Times Worse Than Iraq'
    Germany, Netherlands Halt Iraq Missions as US Puts Forces on 'HIGH ALERT'
    State Department Orders Non-Emergency US Gov't Employees to Leave Iraq
    Tags:
    US-Iran Relations, US-led coalition, Germany, Iran, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse