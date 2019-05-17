Germany to Resume Training Troops in North Iraq Amid US-Iran Tensions - Reports

The ministry informed defence policy chiefs of parliamentary factions on Thursday evening about its decision to continue training after it re-evaluated the security situation in the region, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper said.
The threat level was reduced from Level 4 to Level 3 on Wednesday, meaning the training will continue as soon as this weekend, the outlet has learned.
Germany suspended training at Camp Taji military complex north of Baghdad as tensions continued to rise between Tehran and Washington, which has sent a carrier strike group to the Persian Gulf, citing a threat from Iran. Tehran, however, slammed US allegations as "fake intelligence", accusing the White House of dragging the US into a conflict with the Islamic Republic.
* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
