Ankara Ready to Receive Russian-Made S-400 'Any Moment' - Foreign Minister

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Turkey is ready to receive the S-400 air defence complexes that it is buying from Russia as soon as Moscow implements the deliveries, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday.

"We will receive [the complexes] as soon as Russia is ready to deliver them. At any moment," Cavusoglu said on the sidelines of the Council of Europe ministerial in Helsinki.

The Russian-Turkish cooperation on S-400 deliveries has been criticised by NATO and the United States, which have cited security concerns and the inability of integration between S-400 and NATO's air defence systems.

In January, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara was ready to consider the US proposal on deliveries of the Patriot air defence systems, but refused to abandon the S-400 missile systems deal with Russia.

Russia and Turkey signed a $2.5 billion loan agreement for the shipment of a total of four batteries of S-400 systems in December 2017. The first shipment of S-400 air defence systems is expected to be delivered to Ankara in July 2019.