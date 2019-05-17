Ankara Ready to Receive Russian-Made S-400 'Any Moment' - Foreign Minister

"We will receive [the complexes] as soon as Russia is ready to deliver them. At any moment," Cavusoglu said on the sidelines of the Council of Europe ministerial in Helsinki.
READ MORE: US Introduces Resolution Urging Turkey to Cancel S-400 Purchase or Lose F-35
The Russian-Turkish cooperation on S-400 deliveries has been criticised by NATO and the United States, which have cited security concerns and the inability of integration between S-400 and NATO's air defence systems.
Russia and Turkey signed a $2.5 billion loan agreement for the shipment of a total of four batteries of S-400 systems in December 2017. The first shipment of S-400 air defence systems is expected to be delivered to Ankara in July 2019.
