Confidential Data on New Russian Satellites LEAKED Online

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Confidential data on Russia's new spacecraft, including names of prospective satellites, production details and launch dates, has been illegally made publicly available on the Internet, Russian engine-maker NPO Saturn said.

"It has been illegally published. The information was taken from a speech at a conference that was not supposed to go public", Sergei Likhonosov, Saturn's chief designer on lithium-ion batteries, told Sputnik. "We will take appropriate measures in relation to those who published it".

The names of the satellites, the development work and the enterprises that carry the work, the launch dates and the number of vehicles have been presented in the presentation of the Saturn public company, the developer of solar and rechargeable batteries for spacecrafts.

The authenticity of the presentation was confirmed in the Saturn company. According to the materials, the information was announced in Krasnodar last February.