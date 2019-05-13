Register
15:07 GMT +313 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish Navy vessels cross the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Saturday, March 9, 2019, upon completion of massive drills by the Turkish Navy entitled Mavi Vatan – the Blue Homeland.

    Turkey Begins Largest Naval Exercises in Three Neighboring Seas

    © AP Photo / Can Erok/DHA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 20

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey launched its largest naval exercise, dubbed Denizkurdu-2019 (Sea Wolf), on Monday across the three seas it borders, the Turkish Ministry of Defence said.

    "[Turkey's] largest naval exercise, Denizkurdu-2019, which will take place from May 13-25 in the Black, Aegean and Mediterranean seas, will feature 131 vessels, 57 airplanes and 33 helicopters. 25,900 troops will participate in the event. The goal of the exercise is to improve coordination between the naval units in times of crises", the ministry said in a statement.

    It also noted that the Turkish Navy would carry out strategic and operational exercises that simulate real-life wartime and crisis situations, and also test its warships' anti-missile defence systems.

    US Navy handout shows a Standard Missile Three (SM-3) being launched from the guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh
    © AFP 2019 / US NAVY
    WATCH US Destroyer Launch SM-3 Missile During Recent NATO Drills Near Scotland
    ​Turkey previously held this exercise in the same three seas back in February. With 130 vessels involved, it was then considered the country's largest naval drills.

    Turkey has been steadily modernizing and expanding its naval force. By 2023, the country will reportedly have a total of 24 new ships, including four frigates. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Turkey's defence budget in 2018 was $19 billion, a 24 percent increase year-on-year.

    Related:

    US Marine Killed, 6 Servicemen Injured During Drills in California - Reports
    Gagarin Centre: Russia Cosmonauts to Kick Off Drills on Landing on Other Planets
    US Navy: NATO to Kick Off Live Fire Missile Drills Off Scotland Coast on Tuesday
    Tags:
    naval drills, Turkish Ministry of National Defense, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse