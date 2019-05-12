WATCH US Destroyer Launch SM-3 Missile During Recent NATO Drills Near Scotland

On Saturday, the USS Roosevelt destroyer, which is taking part in ongoing NATO missile defence drills, successfully launched a SM-3 missile, according to the US Naval Forces Europe-Africa.

The Pentagon's press service released a video on Sunday showing the recent SM-3 missile launch which took place on 10 May.

The missile launch came as part of military drills which commenced earlier this week; the exercises, taking place off the coast of Scotland, will run until 19 May.

READ MORE: US Destroyer Fires SM-3 Anti-Ballistic Missile at NATO Defence Drills — US Navy

The drills involve 13 ships, 10 aircraft and around 3,300 personnel, and are being held to practise the alliance's detecting, tracking and defending capabilities against a range of anti-ship and ballistic missiles.