US Destroyer Fires SM-3 Anti-Ballistic Missile at NATO Defence Drills - US Navy

"#USSRoosevelt fires an SM-3 missile [at] #FormidableShield2019. #FS19 improves allied #interoperability in a live-fire, integrated air and missile defense environment — 9 nations are participating," the American forces wrote on Twitter.
According to NATO, ships from nine members of the organisation — the United States, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and the United Kingdom — are taking part in the live-fire air and missile defence drills, titled Formidable Shield (FS).
The drills come after US President Donald Trump presented in March a renewed missile defence strategy, which took into consideration new challenges, including alleged threats coming from Russia. The strategy envisioned, among other things, that US missile defence capacities in Romania and Poland would receive a new modification of the SM-3 anti-ballistic missile, enabling interception outside the Earth's atmosphere.
