US B-52 Strategic Bombers Land in Qatar

Earlier, the US military announced that B-52 Stratofortress nuclear-capable strategic bombers would be deployed to the Middle East.

US Air Force's Central Command released photos showing bombers arrived at Al Udeid US Air Base in Qatar.

However, the US Air Force did not specify where other bombers have landed; only saying that they'd landed in "southwest Asia".

Earlier, the Pentagon released a video showing four nuclear-capable B-52 bombers taking off for the Middle East.

© AFP 2019 / Paul CROCK US Command Explains B-52 Bombers Flying Close to Russian Borders

On Sunday, National Security Adviser John Bolton announced the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln and a bomber task force to the US Central Command region, intended to send a message to Iran.

In turn, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)'s spokesman Keivan Khosravi, following the deployment announcement, argued that the US move was a mere attempt at "psychological warfare".

According to Boeing, the B-52 Stratofortress has been flying for nearly 65 years. The eight-engine, 390,000-pound (176,901-kilogram) jet was the first US long-range, swept-wing heavy bomber. The last of the 744 B-52s were produced in 1962.