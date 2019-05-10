US B-52 Strategic Bombers Land in Qatar

US Air Force's Central Command released photos showing bombers arrived at Al Udeid US Air Base in Qatar.
However, the US Air Force did not specify where other bombers have landed; only saying that they'd landed in "southwest Asia".
#B52's touched down today at Al Udeid Air Base, as part of the #Bomber Task Force defending U.S. forces and interest in the region.https://t.co/u8VSkLeefL@usairforce @DeptofDefense @CENTCOM @US_Stratcom @AFGlobalStrike #USAF #AirForce #Aircraft #Aviation pic.twitter.com/zrje0XH8dL— US AFCENT (@USAFCENT) May 10, 2019
Earlier, the Pentagon released a video showing four nuclear-capable B-52 bombers taking off for the Middle East.
In turn, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)'s spokesman Keivan Khosravi, following the deployment announcement, argued that the US move was a mere attempt at "psychological warfare".
According to Boeing, the B-52 Stratofortress has been flying for nearly 65 years. The eight-engine, 390,000-pound (176,901-kilogram) jet was the first US long-range, swept-wing heavy bomber. The last of the 744 B-52s were produced in 1962.
