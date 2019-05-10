Register
    This January 19, 2012 image provided by the US Navy, shows the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transiting the Arabian Sea.

    DoD Confirms USS Abraham Lincoln Arrived in Mideast Area of Operations

    © AFP 2019 / US NAVY
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln has arrived in the US Fifth Fleet area of operations in the Middle East, US Department of Defense spokesperson Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich told Sputnik on Thursday.

    "The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has also arrived in the US 5th Fleet area of operations", Rebarich said. B-52 bombers arrived in the Middle East on Wednesday, Rebarich added.

    On Sunday, National Security Adviser John Bolton said the United States was deploying the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and a bomber task force near Iran, to the US Central Command (CENTCOM) region.

    READ MORE: Bolton Held ‘Rare' Meeting on Iran With Top Intel, DoD Advisers at CIA — Reports

    Bolton said the move is a clear and unmistakable message to Iran that any attack on US and allied interests will be met with "unrelenting force".

    The new attack drone called Saegheh or Thunderbolt in an undisclosed location in Iran.
    © AP Photo / Sepahnews
    Iran's Revolution Guards Corps Holds Massive Drone Drills in Persian Gulf - Reports
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday that Washington is ready to hit back fast and hard in retaliatory strikes against any attacks carried out by Iran or its front-groups and allies.

    "The regime in Tehran should understand that any attacks by them or their proxies of any identity against US interests or citizens will be answered with a swift and decisive US response", Pompeo said Thursday.

    On Wednesday, one year after the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, Tehran announced that it had discontinued some of its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and gave the other parties 60 days to ensure Iran’s interests were protected or else the country will resume enriching uranium at higher levels.

    READ MORE: US Escalation: On the Road to War with Iran

    Iranian officials said they decided to suspend some of Tehran's obligations under the JCPOA after the US violated the agreement by imposing new sanctions, and after the agreement's other signatories — Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China an Russia — failed to adequately resolve the situation.

