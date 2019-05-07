Register
19:36 GMT +307 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sailors stand watch on the brow of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge while the ship follows the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln into the Strait of Gibraltar in the Atlantic Ocean, April 13, 2019. Picture taken on April 13, 2019

    German Media Suspects US Sending Carrier to Persian Gulf is ‘100K-Tonne Bluff’

    © REUTERS / Courtesy Jason Waite/U.S. Navy
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US National Security Adviser John Bolton announced that Washington was deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force near Iran's borders, warning that it would respond to any attack on US interests. Tehran condemned the move as "an unskilful use of a worn-out event to wage a psychological war" against the country.

    Frankfurter Allgemeine’s Lorenz Hemicker has expressed doubt as to whether the US will go through with its threats against Iran to deploy “a symbol of American military strength” — the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier, pointing to earlier warnings of the kind. In his article, titled “A 100K-Tonne Bluff?”, the German journalist points out that “these 100,000-tonne and multi-billion-euro floating cities” embody Washington’s military strength, going on to say that facing an aircraft carrier and its associated battle group “would be suicide for most forces”. 

    “Enemy governments, whose shores these ships circle around, could be powerfully impressed and make many political concessions”, he concludes, noting that it seems like US National Security Adviser John Bolton’s announcement was made for this purpose. 

    Bolton described the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and bomber task force heading towards Iran’s borders as an "unrelenting force" that would respond to any attack on US interests, also claiming that there are indications that Iranian forces and their allies would attack American forces in the region.

    However, Hemicker expressed doubts whether the US would stick to this scenario.

    “Although there is no doubt about the military capability of the aircraft carrier combat group and US bombers, it is still a question of whether Bolton's words can actually impress Tehran”, he wrote.

    According to the German journalist, there are two reasons for this.  He pointed out that the Trump administration had in the past shown that US aircraft carriers do not always follow the announcements made by Washington. He recalled the North Korean tensions in April 2017, when President Trump promised that the US aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson would be sent to the Sea of Japan, while the floating fortress and three other warships were in fact sailing in the opposite direction to take part in an exercise in the Indian Ocean, thousands of miles from the Korean Peninsula.

    READ MORE: US Sends Carrier to Persian Gulf: Bluff or Is War on the Horizon?

    Hemicker also states that the presence of an American aircraft carrier on Iran’s doorstep is the rule for Tehran, rather than an exception. According to him, there are many indications that the USS Abraham Lincoln is on its way to the region anyway. 

    “Bolton's words should accelerate the Lincoln's path to the front door of Iran, if anything. Not more… Rotations of the units stationed there are the rule”, he noted.

    The journalist points out that it would probably take more to make Tehran nervous – perhaps by deploying another aircraft carrier to the region. But there are no signs that this will be the case, according to Hemicker.

    Iran has already voiced scepticism towards the statements by US officials. Keyvan Khosravi, a spokesman for Iran's National Security Council, recently slammed the announced deployment of the group to the Middle East as "an unskilful use of a worn-out event to wage a psychological war against Iran".

    Related:

    US Sends Carrier to Persian Gulf: Bluff or Is War on the Horizon?
    US Deploying Carrier Strike Group Near Iran to Send Message to Tehran - Bolton
    Deployment of US Carrier to Mideast a Response to 'Iranian Threat' - Shanahan
    Tags:
    Iranian forces, navy, bluff, aircraft carrier, USS Abraham Lincoln, John Bolton, Germany, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2019: Outrageous Looks of 71st Fashion Extravaganza in New York
    Met Gala 2019: Outrageous Looks of 71st Fashion Extravaganza in New York
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse