WATCH Russian Defence Minister Shoigu Ride in Kortezh Convertible

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was filmed while standing in a brand-new Russian Aurus convertible during Victory Day parade rehearsals on Tuesday. The footage shows the minister greeting troops while the car drives in front of the formation.
Mass production of Aurus-brand vehicles (also known as Kortezh project vehicles) is expected to kick off in 2020, with production expected to gradually reach about 5,000 vehicles per year in seven or eight years' time.
