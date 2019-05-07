US Navy: NATO to Kick Off Live Fire Missile Drills Off Scotland Coast on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and eight NATO allies will practice firing missiles from warships in a 12-day exercise off the coast of Scotland beginning on Tuesday, the US Navy said in a press release.

"The US 6th Fleet will lead the exercise Formidable Shield 19, May 7-19, 2019 at the UK Ministry of Defense’s Hebrides Range located on the Western Isles of Scotland", the release said on Monday. "The purpose of Formidable Shield is to improve allied interoperability in a live-fire integrated air and missile (IAMD) environment, using NATO command and control reporting structures".

Nine nations will participate in the exercise, including Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States, the release said. Belgium and Germany will support the exercise with staff officers embarked with Task Group IAMD.

The exercise will feature 13 ships, more than ten aircraft and approximately 3,300 personnel, according to a separate release from the Canadian military.

During the live-fire scenario, the Canadian frigate St. John will fire its Evolved Sea Sparrow missiles and practice defending allies from enemy missile threats, according to the Canadian military.

