US Navy: NATO to Kick Off Live Fire Missile Drills Off Scotland Coast on Tuesday

"The US 6th Fleet will lead the exercise Formidable Shield 19, May 7-19, 2019 at the UK Ministry of Defense’s Hebrides Range located on the Western Isles of Scotland", the release said on Monday. "The purpose of Formidable Shield is to improve allied interoperability in a live-fire integrated air and missile (IAMD) environment, using NATO command and control reporting structures".
Nine nations will participate in the exercise, including Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States, the release said. Belgium and Germany will support the exercise with staff officers embarked with Task Group IAMD.
During the live-fire scenario, the Canadian frigate St. John will fire its Evolved Sea Sparrow missiles and practice defending allies from enemy missile threats, according to the Canadian military.
