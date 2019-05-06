US Air Force Shoots Down Missiles Using Laser System (PHOTO)

US manufacturer Lockheed Martin is involved in the development of the laser system. The weapon is expected to be made operational in the second half of the next decade.

The US Air Force has reported a successful test of a laser weapons system that effectively shot down several airborne missiles.

The trial took place on 23 April at the White Sands testing area in New Mexico, where the system downed the projectiles using so-called Self-Protect High Energy Laser Demonstrator (SHiELD).

The technology is currently operated from the ground, but the finalised version of the system is expected to be fitted onto aircraft.

The weapon is supposed to ensure the safety of US Air Force fighter aircraft and be able to intercept air-to-air and ground-to-air missiles.