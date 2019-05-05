Register
09:21 GMT +305 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    German soldiers attend a ceremony to welcome the German battalion being deployed to Lithuania as part of NATO deterrence measures against Russia in Rukla, Lithuania February 7, 2017

    Ex-German FM Warns Against Trusting US to "Defend" Eastern Europe From Russia

    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 71

    One of Germany’s most respected Social Democrats, Sigmar Gabriel, has lashed out at US President Donald Trump who has repeatedly criticised NATO as a whole and Germany in particular, for not spending enough on defence. The former has suggested Europe should take its security into its own hands.

    Germany’s former vice-chancellor and foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel Germany has suggested that Berlin should invest over $200 billion annually in defending Poland and the Baltic States from the so-called Russian "threat" in an interview with Svenska Dagbladet. According to him, Europe cannot trust the US with the task.

    “We have to realise that the world is changing. The world order that has existed since World War II has been very convenient, especially for us, Germans. We could deal with our own matters, while the US and the French to some extent tackled other issues. It is not like this now”, Gabriel said.

    According to the former foreign minister, Donald Trump, who has called into doubt Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, meaning that an attack against one NATO member is considered as an attack against all members, is not the only problem. According to Gabriel, Washington has long been trying to shift the responsibility over to Europe.

    Gabriel also expressed his opinion on Trump’s calls to raise defence spending to meet NATO’s 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). He suggested that Germany, who spent around 1.2 percent of GDP on defence, increase the budget to 1.5 percent to upgrade the country’s armed forces, allocating the remaining 0.5 percent, or more than $200 billion dollars to a specially-created fund for “defending the Baltic States and Poland from Russia”. According to Gabriel, Berlin should take over the lion’s share of responsibility for the security of Eastern European states from the US. 

    READ MORE: Germany Wants to be 'Less Dependent' on US for Defence Needs — Academic

    The Kremlin has repeatedly stated that Russia poses no threat to anyone, but will not ignore any potentially dangerous activities. On the contrary, Moscow has voiced alarm over NATO’s unprecedented activities and its expanding presence in the region, citing the alleged “Russian threat”. 

    NATO has considerably beefed up its presence near Russia since the 2014 Ukraine crisis, deploying battle groups, staging major exercises, and deploying reconnaissance aircraft and drones along the border. The alliance even agreed to the creation of a forward presence in the region in 2016 at a Warsaw summit. The UK, Canada, Germany, and US-led multinational “Battle Groups” are part of NATO's enhanced Forward Presence (EFP) in Eastern Europe. 

    Related:

    Increasing US Troop Presence in Poland Will Violate Russia-NATO Act - Lavrov
    US Ex-War Planner Reveals Why NATO Broke Promise to Gorbachev Not to Expand East
    NATO to Pay for New US Armor Depot in Poland
    'Like a Family': US Reaffirm Commitment to Europe, NATO Amid Dispute Over Iran
    Most Germans See US as Threat to Global Peace, Perceive NATO as Dangerous – Poll
    Tags:
    defence, defense spending, NATO, Sigmar Gabriel, Donald Trump, Baltic states, Germany, Europe, Poland, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Citizens and Tourists at the Red Square
    Picture-Perfect: Sputnik's Guide to Top Spots in Moscow to Take Best Selfies
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse