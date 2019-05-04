Register
    Members of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery during the NATO multinational ground based air defence units exercise Tobruq Legacy 2017 at the Siauliai airbase. (File)

    DoD Approves $5.2Bln in Potential Patriot Missile System Sales to UAE, Bahrain

    © AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
    Military & Intelligence
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department approved more than $5 billion worth of potential military sales of the Patriot Missile System and related equipment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release.

    "The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to United Arab Emirates of four hundred fifty-two (452) Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) Missiles Segment Enhanced (MSE) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2.728 billion," the release said on Friday.

    In a separate press release, the agency said the US government approved the military sale of various Patriot missile systems and equipment to Bahrain for a total of $2.5 billion.

    A projectile is launched by a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) operated by the US Marines during a live fire exercise as part of the Philippines-US amphibious landing exercise (PHIBLEX) at Crow Valley in Capas town, Tarlac province, north of Manila. (File)
    © AFP 2019 / TED ALJIBE
    US Signed Over $1 Billion in Missile Contracts Since INF Treaty Withdrawal
    READ MORE: DoD Warns China to Develop Electromagnetic Railguns, Directed Energy Weapons

    The release said Bahrain specifically purchased 60 Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement missiles, 36 Patriot MIM-104E Guidance Enhanced Missiles with canisters, nine M903 Launching Stations, five Antenna Mast Groups, three Electrical Power Plants, two AN/MPQ-65 Radar Sets, and two AN/MSQ-132 Engagement Control Stations.

    The defence agency said both military sales will serve the national security interest of the United States by helping allies improve their security and stability in the Middle East.

    The Patriot is a long-range, all-altitude, air defence system capable of countering tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and advanced aircraft.

