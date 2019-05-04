DoD Approves $5.2Bln in Potential Patriot Missile System Sales to UAE, Bahrain

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department approved more than $5 billion worth of potential military sales of the Patriot Missile System and related equipment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to United Arab Emirates of four hundred fifty-two (452) Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) Missiles Segment Enhanced (MSE) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2.728 billion," the release said on Friday.

In a separate press release, the agency said the US government approved the military sale of various Patriot missile systems and equipment to Bahrain for a total of $2.5 billion.

The release said Bahrain specifically purchased 60 Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement missiles, 36 Patriot MIM-104E Guidance Enhanced Missiles with canisters, nine M903 Launching Stations, five Antenna Mast Groups, three Electrical Power Plants, two AN/MPQ-65 Radar Sets, and two AN/MSQ-132 Engagement Control Stations.

The defence agency said both military sales will serve the national security interest of the United States by helping allies improve their security and stability in the Middle East.

The Patriot is a long-range, all-altitude, air defence system capable of countering tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and advanced aircraft.