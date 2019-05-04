Register
01:42 GMT +304 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    F-35 Lightning aircraft from Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., prepare for takeoff at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 12, 2018. The aircraft evacuated to Barksdale to avoid possible damage from Hurricane Michael.

    F-35s Fully Mission Capable Only 27 Percent of the Time - GAO Report

    © Airman 1st Class Lillian Miller
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 60

    The US military’s F-35 Lightning II stealth aircraft have a problem with spare parts, and it’s keeping the planes out of the sky, according to a new report by a government watchdog.

    "F-35 aircraft were unable to fly nearly 30% of the May-November 2018 time period due to spare parts shortages," according to an April report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO). The report further notes that during that time, the Pentagon "had a repair backlog of about 4,300 F-35 parts."

    The US Navy amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6). (File)
    CC0 / U.S. Navy
    Navy: US Deploys Warships to Japanese Base to Support Marine Version of F-35 Jet

    "While DoD is taking various actions to improve F-35 spare parts availability so that aircraft can fly and perform their missions, it will likely continue to struggle to meet warfighter requirements — due to how it is planning for and allocating spare parts," the report stated.

    Further, the report finds that only 27% of all F-35 aircraft were fully mission capable (FMC) during that time, with roughly half of the total F-35 fleet being considered mission capable (MC), meaning they can at least perform their core functions.

    That's far below the Defense Department's expectations of the complex aircraft, which set the goal of reaching an 80 percent FMC rate by the end of fiscal year 2019.

    There are three types of F-35s built by Lockheed Martin: the F-35A, the first and most basic version, is designed to operate from standard airfields for the US Air Force; the F-35B, made for the US Marine Corps, can take off and land vertically; and the F-35C has special features enabling it to operate from the US Navy's aircraft carriers. They've also been developed at different speeds, with the F-35B entering service in 2015, the A model in 2016, and the F-35C only being declared ready for action in March 2019, Sputnik reported.

    Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) of Turkey attending the 23rd World Energy Congress in Istanbul, October 10, 2016
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Turkey Hints It May Find Russian Substitute for F-35 Jets If US Halts Deliveries

    Obtaining parts for three types of aircraft is hard, but the problem has been amplified by all the different modifications made to them over the years. The GAO report highlights this fact, noting that there are "at least 39 different part combinations across the more than 350 F-35As, F-35Bs, and F-35Cs that have been fielded."

    As a result, the FMC rate for each model is vastly different as well. The F-35A is only fully mission capable 34% of the time, and the F-35B is only fully mission capable 16% of the time. The F-35C, however, lags far behind even those low numbers, being fully capable of everything required of it on the battlefield only 2% of the time, according to the GAO.

    Following release of the damning report, Lockheed Martin promised to step up its game in the spare parts department.

    "Lockheed Martin is taking aggressive action to build supply chain capacity, reduce supply chain costs and improve part availability to help drive sustainment costs down while enhancing readiness," Lockheed said in a statement.

    F-35
    © REUTERS /
    Pentagon’s War Plan Sees Beleaguered F-35 as Battlefield ‘Quarterback’ - USAF

    "The F-35 global supply chain is a key enabler to success, and Lockheed Martin has and continues to conduct supply chain competitions, restructure supplier contracts, build supply chain capacity, synchronize spare buys, improve parts reliability and maintainability, implement advanced analytics tools, accelerate modifications to earlier aircraft, and support the stand-up of government-led regional warehouses and repair depots," the company said.

    Increasing the stealth aircraft's availability will be essential if the Pentagon ever hopes to deploy the F-35 in its anticipated "quarterback" role in a future conflict with China over the South China Sea, where Washington has promised to deploy F-35s to counter Beijing's comparable J-20 stealth aircraft.

    F-35
    CC BY 2.0 / Heath Cajandig / F-35
    'F-35 is Not Ready to Fly', US Defence Companies 'Buy Politicians' – Investigative Journalist

    "If you don't push back it'll keep coming," Commander of Pacific Air Forces Gen. Charles Brown told Bloomberg earlier this week, noting that Beijing planned to send the fifth-generation Chengdu J-20 and Shenyang J-31 stealth aircraft to the contested sea basin. The J-31 is expected to become the mainstay of China's burgeoning naval aviation fleet, making it not unlike the F-35C, and the J-20 is considered a rough counterpart to the F-22 Raptor, the Joint Strike Fighter's slightly older cousin.

    All in all, the Pentagon expects to acquire 1,763 F-35As, 420 F-35Bs, and 273 F-35Cs. Numerous other countries are also buying various F-35 models, including Israel, the UK and Japan. According to a recent cost revision, the total F-35 program is expected to top $1.5 trillion, Sputnik reported.

    Related:

    Russia Ready to Sell Su-57 to Turkey if Ankara Quits F-35 Programme - Rostec CEO
    US Exclusion of Turkey From F-35 Program Over S-400s Would Be Illegal – Minister
    Pentagon Claims Turkey Won't Get F-35 If S-400 Deal Goes Through
    F-35 Project Without Turkey is Bound to Collapse - Erdogan
    Tags:
    report, capability, mission, spare parts, F-35, F-35C, F-35B, F-35A, Lockheed Martin, US Government Accountability Office (GAO)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Luxurious Aurus Senat Convertible
    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Senat Aurus Luxury Convertible On Display for 9 May
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse