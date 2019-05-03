UK Weapons Giant Tests 'Flapless' Drone Virtually Undetectable by Radar (VIDEO)

The prototype drone, developed by researchers from Manchester University with assistance from engineers at BAE Systems, was test-flown out of the Llanbedr Airport in northwest Wales.
In addition to its wing-based circulation controls, the titanium aircraft is said to have use 'fluidic thrust vectoring,' a technology concept developed by Manchester University researchers nearly two decades ago using blown air to deflect exhaust to allow for changes to be made to the aircraft's trajectory.
According to BAE Systems, the MAGMA design is lighter, cheaper and potentially more reliable than conventional aircraft designs, with the vehicle's smoothness, provided for by the lack of gaps and edges associated with flaps making it 'all but invisible' to enemy radar.
Bill Crowther, MAGMA project leader at Manchester University, said that the university's partnership with BAE Systems has given them "the freedom as a university to focus on research adventure, with BAE Systems providing the pathway to industrial application."
