Register
16:13 GMT +303 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    F-35

    US Exclusion of Turkey From F-35 Program Over S-400s Would Be Illegal – Minister

    © REUTERS /
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US officials have repeatedly threatened to withhold deliveries of F-35 fighter jets and to slap Ankara with sanctions if Turkey were to move forward with delivery of its Russian-made S-400 air-defence systems.

    Turkey is not 'moving away from NATO' amid the current tensions between Ankara and Washington over the S-400 deal, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has said.

    Speaking to Turkey's NTV on Friday, Akar said that such claims have no basis in reality and are based on nothing but "rumours."

    Akar added that excluding Turkey from the F-35 project would put "very serious" burdens on the project's eight other partner nations, and stressed that Turkey has fulfilled all of its "financial, legal and administrative responsibilities" under the program.

    "There is no clause in this partnership saying 'you will be excluded if you buy S-400s'. Excluding us just because any one country wants to do so would not be in line with justice, laws or rights. This should not happen," the official said.

    In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, file photo, an F-35 jet arrives at its new operational base at Hill Air Force Base, in northern Utah.
    © AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
    Pentagon Claims Turkey Won't Get Both F-35s, S-400s as Erdogan Warns of Jet Programme's COLLAPSE
    Akar emphasised that the Russian-made systems would "not affect" operations of F-35 "in any way," saying the Turkish military has already taken "all the necessary precautions, and are ready to receive them."

    Asked about the negotiations between Turkey and the US regarding the possible sale of Patriot air defence systems to Turkey, Akar said that the US's last offer, received in March, was "more positive, moderate and closer" to what Turkey was looking for than previous offers, and is being evaluated.

    On Wednesday, US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan told US lawmakers that Turkey won't be getting F-35s if it proceeds with the S-400 purchase, saying Washington has made itself "clear enough" in telling Turkey about the consequences of its actions.

    Ankara, which plans to take delivery of the first of its S-400s in July, has insisted that it has the right to receive the F-35, with Turkish Presdent Recep Tayyip Erdogan warning earlier this week that the F-35 project would "collapse" without Turkey's participation.

    A video of a fire, which broke out aboard the Turkish Navy’s Anadolu amphibious assault ship at a shipyard in Istanbul on April 30, has been posted on YouTube
    © YouTube / Blacks Vodkas
    WATCH Fire Engulf Turkey's First Aircraft Carrier
    Turkey is thought to have invested over $1.25 billion into the F-35 program, and had planned to buy 120 of the advanced aircraft. Amid US threats not to sell the jet, Turkish officials have hinted that they might turn to Russia to provide them with new fighter aircraft.

    Moscow and Ankara penned a $2.5 billion agreement on the sale of four battalion sets-worth of S-400s to Turkey in October 2017. The US has proposed Turkey a $3.5 billion counteroffer for a complement of Patriot PAC-3s late last year, with Ankara reportedly unsatisfied over US reluctance to provide Turkey a loan needed to buy the systems or organise joint production.

    Related:

    Pentagon Claims Turkey Won't Get F-35 If S-400 Deal Goes Through
    Russia Sends China Replacements for Storm-Damaged S-400 Missiles - Reports
    Erdogan Suggests Creation of Task Group on Russia's S-400 in Talk With Trump
    Erdogan Vows to Further Boost Turkey's Security With S-400 Despite Spat With US
    S-400 Purchase Done Deal, But Turkey Still Talking to US About Patriots - Ankara
    US Senator Offers Turkey Choice Between S-400 Deal and Sanctions - Reports
    F-35 Project Without Turkey is Bound to Collapse - Erdogan
    Navy: US Deploys Warships to Japanese Base to Support Marine Version of F-35 Jet
    Fears of F-35 Software Hack as Search Underway for Missing Japanese Warplane
    Japanese Research Ship Rushes to Find Lost F-35 Stealth Fighter - Report
    Tags:
    S-400, F-35, Hulusi Akar, Turkey, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Luxurious Aurus Senat Convertible
    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Senat Aurus Luxury Convertible On Display for 9 May
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse