Register
15:00 GMT +303 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This file photo taken on March 1, 1967 shows Israeli airforce Dassault Mirage III fighters flying over Israel during a training three months ahead of the Six-Day Arab-Israeli war.

    Israel Had Nukes During 1967 War, Was Ready for 'Last Resort' Use – Fmr Officer

    © AFP 2019 /
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Israel neither confirms nor denies that it has a nuclear arsenal, although experts estimate that the country has between 80 and 400 nuclear warheads. What has not been previously confirmed, until now, is that the country had access to such weapons during the Arab-Israeli War of 1967, and was ready to deploy them if threatened with defeat.

    Israel had amassed enough plutonium for between two and three nuclear bombs during the Six-Day War, Elie Geisler, a former radiation-safety officer tasked with guarding one of the radioactive "packages," has revealed in testimony for Israeli-American nuclear history specialist Dr. Avner Cohen.

    "I would stand in this small room and stare at the object with much awe, having seen photos and movies of the devastation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. From time to time, I would discuss with the commander of the troops the procedures to move the core to an assembly point, where it would join with the remainder of the device," Geisler recalled, his testimony recently published in The Non-Proliferation Review journal.

    According to Geisler's recollections, the device consisted of a wooden crate about forty cubic feet in volume containing a metallic half-sphere, with his mission being to measure radiation levels using Geiger and other counters. The officer recalled that each time he found himself alone with the device, he would "silently pray and wish that we should never employ this horrific invention of humanity."

    A picture taken on March 8, 2014 show a partial view of the Dimona nuclear power plant in the southern Israeli Negev desert
    © AFP 2019 / JACK GUEZ
    Israel Began Nuclear Weapons Program Without Telling Cabinet, Knesset, Memos Show
    "I knew perfectly well that the use of the device would be the 'last resort' of the political leadership of the country, whose policy was, and remains to this day, not to be the first to introduce nuclear weapons to the Middle East," Geisler said.

    None of the Arab countries which Israel fought during the 1967 war had access to nuclear weapons, with the situation remaining unchanged to this day.

    Device Stored Outside Town South of Tel Aviv

    Geisler revealed other important information, including the coordinates of the secure location where the nuclear "package," one of several, was held, saying it was stored at a facility near the town of Gedera, about 40 km south of Tel Aviv. "It was built like a fortress," the officer recalled, "with a wall surrounding the installation and a heavy metal double gate as the only way in or out. Between the gate and the building, there was a large yard, roughly the size of half a soccer field."

    The facility was guarded by a platoon of about 28 police border guards in full combat gear and armed with four heavy machine guns, with a veteran officer in command reporting to Geisler. 

    Nuclear Close Call

    On June 2, three days before the start of the war, Col. Yitzhak Yaakov, an IDF officer in charge of Israel's arms development program, appeared at the compound to take control from Geisler.

    "I smiled and said that this was impossible, and that this place was simply a training facility…He told me he must inspect the facility and that he would apply force to get in. I replied that we would apply force to prevent him from entering. He asked for the names of my superiors and I replied that I don't call them, they call me," Geisler recalled, adding that this made Yaakov "very irritated."

    Israeli Air Force F-16
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Rob Schleiffert / F-16I Israel
    2007 'Reactor' Strike Sent Message That 'Israel Won't Allow Neighbors to Have Nukes' - Academic
    Yaakov reportedly returned the next day with a contingent of two transport truck-loads of IDF cadets. "He looked serious and determined. I again explained that he could not enter and that if he tried to use force, we would unnecessarily spill Israeli blood," Geisler said. According to the officer, the situation was only defused after he contacted Israeli Atomic Energy Commission chairman Israel Dostrovsky to confirm them of Yaakov's arrival. 

    "Yes, they knew about Col. Yaakov and his visit, but for some reason – someone forgot or something else – had not informed me," Geisler said. A compromise solution was then reached, with the existing guards and the cadets guarding the facility on a joint basis.

    Preemptive Last Resort?

    Another interesting detail provided in Geisler's testimony relates to the timing of his assignment, with the former officer recalling that he was commissioned as an officer with the rank of lieutenant in late May, about a week before Israel launched its surprise airstrikes which crippled the Egyptian Air Force and kicked off the Six-Day War. According to the officer's recollections, the atmosphere in the country during the last week of May "was a mix of uncertainty and bellicosity," with the atmosphere at the secret compound being much the same.

    Evidence-based historical speculation about Israeli plans to build and set off an atomic bomb if it was defeated in the Six-Day War was first laid out by scholars participating in a history conference organised by a US think tank in 2017. One of the plans, based on a series of interviews with Yaakov, was codenamed "Operation Shimshon (Sampson)" was to detonate a nuclear device on top of a mountain in the Sinai Peninsula, with the weapon providing the country with one final "trump card" if Israel's existence was endangered.

    Related:

    Gavin Williamson Toured Top-Secret Nuclear Sub 2 Days Before Sacking − Reports
    India-Pakistan Nuclear Exchange Would 'Immediately' Kill 20 Million – Official
    India Should Not 'Test Our Resolve': Pakistan Army to India on Nuclear Threat
    US Nuclear Disarmament Mastermind Richard Lugar Dies at 87
    Prof. Doubts China Would Like Trump's 'Grand Nuclear Deal' Proposal
    Iran Suggests Leaving NPT Nuclear Treaty Possible if US Tightens Sanctions - FM
    Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster Had POSITIVE Effect on Environment, UN Study Claims
    Tags:
    recollections, testimony, nuclear device, nuclear weapons, Six-Day War, Middle East, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Luxurious Aurus Senat Convertible
    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Senat Aurus Luxury Convertible On Display for 9 May
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse