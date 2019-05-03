WATCH Fire Engulf Turkey's First Aircraft Carrier

The Anadolu amphibious assault ship can carry 12 naval fighters and 12 helicopters in its “light aircraft carrier” configuration. The vessel was due to be delivered to the Turkish Navy in 2021 but the schedule may be adjusted after an assessment of the damage caused by the blaze.

A video of a fire, which broke out aboard the Turkish Navy’s Anadolu amphibious assault ship at a shipyard in Istanbul on 30 April, has been posted on YouTube.

The footage, in particular, shows smoke on board the warship as shipyard workers and firefighters try to contain the blaze which was finally extinguished.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident, according to Turkish media. The cause of the fire is yet to be announced.

The Anadolu, which is currently in dry dock and touted as Turkey’s first aircraft carrier, was expected to be launched later this year. However, the launch could be delayed depending on the extent of the damage sustained in the fire.

The warship has a displacement of 28,000 tonnes at full load and a length of 225 metres.

In its “light aircraft carrier” configuration, the vessel has six landing spots on its deck for and is capable of carrying will carrying up to 12 F-35B aircraft and 12 helicopters.

However, due to the aggravation of relations between Ankara and Washington caused by Turkey’s purchase of Russia's S-400 anti-aircraft systems, supplies of US-made F-35 fighter jets to Turkey may be frozen.

Washington fears that if Ankara acquires both the S-400s and the F-35s, it will endanger US and NATO military hardware by allegedly providing Russian experts with key insights into sensitive information on the F-35.