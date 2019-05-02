US Air Force Plane Crashes in Oklahoma, Pilots Eject Safely

"A T-6 Texan II from Sheppard AFB crashed today shortly before 2 p.m. near Lake Waurika, Okla. Emergency crews are en route to the scene. Initial indications are that the pilot and co-pilot ejected safely. An investigation is underway," Sheppard Air Force Base (AFB) said in a statement posted on its official social media accounts.
READ MORE: US Air Force F-35s Just Carried Out First-Ever Combat Mission in THIS Country
The Texan II aircraft is a single prop two-seat trainer used to instruct Air Force, Navy and Army student-pilots in basic flight skills.
All comments
Show new comments (0)