US Air Force Plane Crashes in Oklahoma, Pilots Eject Safely

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US military training aircraft has crashed in the US state of Oklahoma due to yet unknown reasons, the US Air Force said in a statement on Wednesday.

"A T-6 Texan II from Sheppard AFB crashed today shortly before 2 p.m. near Lake Waurika, Okla. Emergency crews are en route to the scene. Initial indications are that the pilot and co-pilot ejected safely. An investigation is underway," Sheppard Air Force Base (AFB) said in a statement posted on its official social media accounts.

The accident site is located roughly 40 miles from the Sheppard AFB. The Air Force said that it will release additional information once it becomes available.

The Texan II aircraft is a single prop two-seat trainer used to instruct Air Force, Navy and Army student-pilots in basic flight skills.