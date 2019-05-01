Register
22:43 GMT +301 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Soldiers preparing for a military drill

    Turkish Government Surveilled US Troops as Part of 2016 Coup Probe - Report

    © Flickr/ DVIDSHUB
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 100

    The Turkish government secretly investigated and monitored US troops deployed in Turkey as part of the state's larger investigation into the failed 2016 coup attempt, secret documents recently obtained by the Nordic Monitor reveal.

    The "trove" of documents reviewed by the non-profit organization offers details on US military plans, drone operations, troop movements and anti-Daesh operations that American troops took part in.

    Handcuffs
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
    Turkey Indicts Third US Consulate Worker on Terror Charges - Reports
    The US Air Force's 39th Mission Support Group (MSP), which operates out of the Incirlik Air Base in Adana, Turkey, and the US Air Force's 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron Det-7 teams were among the forces monitored by the Turkish government. A watchful eye was also kept on any and all operations involving the Shadow Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System.

    "[Operations] were reviewed on the suspicion that they might have been involved in the failed coup," reads Nordic Monitor's report. "The secret probe helps feed into the Erdoğan government's false narrative which claims that the US was the mastermind behind the abortive putsch although there has been no evidence presented to support that claim."

    The organization ultimately concluded that "none of the activity [recorded in the documents] appears to be unusual and in fact seems to be routine operations, ranging from construction and spare parts supply to maintaining drone surveillance flights."

    Investigators also noted that even though activities carried out by American forces "appear to be in line with agreements between Turkey and the United States… Turkish prosecutors concluded that documents which featured classified US troop movement and logistical operations were relevant to the coup investigation."

    The collection of intelligence data, according to Nordic Monitor officials, shows that prosecutors were "doing the bidding of the government instead of searching for the facts."

    Pardis petrochemical complex facilities in Assalouyeh on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, Iran, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday his country will continue exporting crude oil despite U.S. efforts to stop it through sanctions
    © AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office
    Turkey Persists In Seeking US Waiver on Iranian Oil
    Tensions between the US and Turkey have been at a boil for several months. Most recently, pressure began mounting following the arrest of American pastor Andrew Brunson over alleged links to the Gulenist movement, which has been widely blamed by the Turkish government for inciting the coup attempt. Brunson was eventually released in October 2018.

    The US and Turkey are presently at odds over Ankara's intention to purchase Russia's S-400 missile defense system instead of the US-developed Patriot air and missile defense system. Washington has gone as far as threatening Ankara with sanctions if it continues to move forward with the S-400 deal. Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the row led the US to put a hold on delivering equipment for the F-35 fighter jet to Turkey.

    Related:

    Russia, Turkey Should Increase Patrols in Syria’s Idlib - UN Special Envoy
    Libyan National Army Claims It Possesses Evidence of Turkey Supporting Daesh
    Erdogan Vows to Further Boost Turkey's Security With S-400 Despite Spat With US
    S-400 Purchase Done Deal, But Turkey Still Talking to US About Patriots - Ankara
    Tags:
    monitoring, US troops, Surveillance, Nordic Monitor, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok