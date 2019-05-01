Turkish Government Surveilled US Troops as Part of 2016 Coup Probe - Report

The "trove" of documents reviewed by the non-profit organization offers details on US military plans, drone operations, troop movements and anti-Daesh operations that American troops took part in.
"[Operations] were reviewed on the suspicion that they might have been involved in the failed coup," reads Nordic Monitor's report. "The secret probe helps feed into the Erdoğan government's false narrative which claims that the US was the mastermind behind the abortive putsch although there has been no evidence presented to support that claim."
The organization ultimately concluded that "none of the activity [recorded in the documents] appears to be unusual and in fact seems to be routine operations, ranging from construction and spare parts supply to maintaining drone surveillance flights."
Investigators also noted that even though activities carried out by American forces "appear to be in line with agreements between Turkey and the United States… Turkish prosecutors concluded that documents which featured classified US troop movement and logistical operations were relevant to the coup investigation."
The collection of intelligence data, according to Nordic Monitor officials, shows that prosecutors were "doing the bidding of the government instead of searching for the facts."
The US and Turkey are presently at odds over Ankara's intention to purchase Russia's S-400 missile defense system instead of the US-developed Patriot air and missile defense system. Washington has gone as far as threatening Ankara with sanctions if it continues to move forward with the S-400 deal. Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the row led the US to put a hold on delivering equipment for the F-35 fighter jet to Turkey.
All comments
Show new comments (0)