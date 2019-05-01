Register
16:36 GMT +301 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Three F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxi after landing at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 15, 2019. The F-35A Lightning II is deployed to the U.S. Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility for the first time in U.S. Air Force history.

    US Air Force F-35s Just Carried Out First-Ever Combat Mission in THIS Country

    © Staff Sgt. Chris Thornbury
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    304

    The mission was the first combat deployment of the plane's F-35A modification, and just the third deployment of any variant of the F-35 following their use by Israel for strikes against Syria in May 2018 and the US Marine Corps in Afghanistan last September.

    A pair of USAF F-35As was used to attack a suspected Daesh (ISIS)* arms cache and tunnel network in Wadi Ashai, northeastern Iraq, USAF Central Command has confirmed.

    "The F-35As conducted the airstrike using a Joint Direct Attack Munition to strike an entrenched Daesh tunnel network and weapons cache deep in the Hamrin Mountains, a location able to threaten friendly forces," AFCENT reported, providing photos of the mission on its official twitter account. 

    The military did not provide any information as to whether or not the strikes were successful. The strikes were part of an offensive by Iraqi security forces with US air support to prevent Daesh's resurgence in the region.

    The Air Force deployed several F-35As ordinarily based at the Hill Air Force Base in Utah to the Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE in mid-April, with these planes said to have been used in Tuesday's strikes.

    AFCENT emphasized that the strikes were the first-ever "combat employment" for the F-35A, with Marine Corps F-35Bs conducting an airstrike in Afghanistan last year. Israel is reported to have employed its own F-35s in strikes in Aleppo, Syria on at least two occasions starting in May 2018.

    F-35
    © Photo: Public Domain / Robert Sullivan
    Warsaw ‘Not Far Away’ From Buying US F-35s - Defense Minister
    While the Air Force boasted about the plane's stealth capabilities in its press release, The Drive contributor Tyler Rogoway said the configuration of wingtip pylons and radar reflectors on the planes' fuselage giving off a larger than normal radar signature during Tuesday's strikes was an indication that the Sidewinder-equipped F-35As weren't flying in stealth mode over Iraq, given the absence of any sort of enemy air force or advanced air defences.

    The F-35 is the most expensive defence project in history, with a projected total cost of $1.5 trillion over its 55 year lifespan. In addition to cost, the plane has been criticised for a plethora of glitches and suspected design flaws, many of them believed to be dangerous to pilot safety. Last month, Japan, the second-largest buyer of F-35s after the US itself, temporarily grounded its entire fleet of F-35A jets after one of the planes was lost in the waters off of northeast Japan during a routine training flight.

    * A terror group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    F-35 Project Without Turkey is Bound to Collapse - Erdogan
    Navy: US Deploys Warships to Japanese Base to Support Marine Version of F-35 Jet
    Fears of F-35 Software Hack as Search Underway for Missing Japanese Warplane
    Runaway F-35 Bill to Impair Norway's Defence Capacity - Report
    Japanese Research Ship Rushes to Find Lost F-35 Stealth Fighter - Report
    Lockheed’s F-35 $1.5 Trillion Operational Cost Just Grew - Again
    Russia to be Turkey's 'First Choice' if Ankara Ousted From F-35 Project – Report
    Japan to Continue Buying American F-35 Jets Despite Recent Plane Crash - MoD
    Tags:
    use, deployment, operational deployment, F-35, F-35A, Daesh, US Air Force, Iraq, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse