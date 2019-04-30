Register
23:37 GMT +330 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, tail number 58-0171, nicknamed Lil Peach II is seen chopped up per the New START Treaty (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) with Russia, at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Ariz

    Russia Ready to Extend New START, But Future of Treaty in Doubt - Antonov

    © AP Photo / Matt York
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 27

    PHILADELPHIA (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), but the future of the agreement remains in doubt after the United States quit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in remarks at the University of Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

    "With respect to the INF Treaty situation, the future of another important agreement also becomes questionable – the New START, which expires in 2021," Antonov said. "On many occasions we voiced our readiness to extend the Treaty for another five years. However, the US administration keeps saying that the issue is still under consideration."

    Antonov noted that an extension of the New START would not be a simple procedure, because the United States and Russia must first settle some outstanding issues.

    "The extension of the New START is not a simple technicality that could be resolved in a couple of weeks. Serious issues must first be settled," the envoy stressed.

    A destroyer of the South China Sea Fleet of the Chinese Navy fires a missile during a training exercise.
    © AP Photo / Zha Chunming
    INF Collapse, Rise of China Diminish New START Treaty Extension Chances - Profs
    The Russian ambassador pointed out that the fate of both New Start and the INF Treaty will impact the security of the entire international community, not only that of Russia and the United States.

    "Should the treaties be preserved, it would be proof that Russia and the US adhere to their nuclear disarmament obligations under the NPT provisions," he said.

    Moscow and Washington still have two years to decide whether to extend the treaty. Last month, Under Secretary of State Andrea Thompson dismissed the notion that the Trump administration is not interested in extending the treaty, saying talks on the matter were ongoing.

    The New START agreement between went into force in 2011 and covers a 10-year period with the possibility of a five-year extension. It is based on several previous joint non-proliferation arrangements and limits the number of deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, nuclear armed bombers, and nuclear warheads.

    A Tomahawk cruise missile is seen emerging from the ocean after being launched from the USS Florida.
    © AP Photo / US NAVY
    US Manipulated Figures to Seem to Comply With New START Treaty - Moscow
    Russian Ambassador also said that Moscow is prepared to engage in significant dialogue on arms control issues with the United States.

    "There are plenty of problems with strengthening arms control regime, non-proliferation and disarmament… The Russian side stands ready for serious substantial negotiations on all amassed issues. But the conversation has to be frank, respectful, transparent and professional, with no ‘megaphone diplomacy,’" Antonov said.

    The ambassador said US and Russian relations cannot stay on the decline forever.

    "The world needs strengthening of strategic stability, which, for its part, depends on the quality of dialogue between Moscow and Washington. We need to step back from confrontation, look for compromises and ways to reconcile. The goal is to develop equal, mutually beneficial relations that would meet the interests of both Russians and Americans. We are ready for such work," he said.

    Antonov added that Russia has not yet taken any steps to pull out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty despite the United States' decision to abandon the accord.

    "We did not start the process of withdrawing from the INF, the United States has made the decision to withdraw from this treaty — it was not initiated by the Russian Federation," he said.

    At this stage, Russia has only frozen the implementation of certain provisions of the INF treaty, he explained.

    The Russian ambassador also said, "If there is a wish or will to keep INF alive, we need to sit together, we can consider all problems and I’m sure that we can find an answer."

    Antonov stressed that Russia would not deploy missiles prohibited by the INF treaty until Moscow sees such missile deployment.

    The Russian diplomat emphasized that the treaty has been a key component of European security.

    READ MORE: Moscow: INF Collapse Casts Shadow Over New START Treaty Extension

    Currently, the Russia-US strategic dialogue has been in decay since US President Donald Trump in February decided to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty that was signed by Gorbachev and then US President Ronald Reagan in 1987. Following Trump's announcement, Russia also suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty.

    Related:

    INF-Banned Missiles: US Stirs Up Tensions to Push Russia, China to Wall – Lawyer
    US Gen. Sheds Light on Plans to Deploy Cruise Missiles in Europe Amid INF Exit
    US Plan to Test INF-Banned Missiles is 'Logical Continuation' of Exit - Kremlin
    US Plans to Test Missiles Banned by INF Treaty in 2019 - Report
    Tags:
    Strategic Nuclear Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), INF treaty, Andrea Thompson, Donald Trump, Anatoly Antonov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse