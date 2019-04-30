Boeing Wins $5.7Bln US Military Air Tanker Contract - Pentagon

"The Boeing Company [of] Seattle, Washington, has been awarded a $5,700,000,000… contract for KC-46 Pegasus Combat Capability (PC2)," the release stated on Monday. "This contract provides for a broad range of post-production related non-recurring and recurring requirements."
During a House of Representatives Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces hearing on March 14, Dr Will Roper, the service's Assistant Secretary of Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, told lawmakers that the discovery of debris was unacceptable.
The new KC-46 fleet is planned to replace the US Air Force’s ageing fleet of Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers.
