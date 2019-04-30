Register
05:20 GMT +330 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 30, 2018

    Trump Asks Senate to Approve North Macedonia Joining NATO as 30th Member State

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 03

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump has approved North Macedonia joining the NATO alliance as its 30th member state and has sent the treaty protocol confirming entry to the US Senate for its ratification, the White House said in a statement.

    "I transmit herewith, for the advice and consent of the Senate to its ratification, the Protocol to the North Atlantic Treaty on the Accession of the Republic of North Macedonia," Trump said in the statement on Monday.

    US Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison has said the United States expects N. Macedonia to join the alliance in the fall of 2019.

    People are at work to set up a sign reading 'Republic of North Macedonia'
    © AFP 2019 / Robert Atanasovski
    Trump Sends US Congress Report on North Macedonia Joining NATO - Letter
    In June, Macedonian government of Zoran Zaev and Greek government of Alexis Tsipras reached the so-called Prespa agreement on changing Macedonia’s name, identity and history.

    The Macedonian parliament approved amendments to the country’s constitution on January 11 in line with the Prespa agreement despite the fact that the vast majority of Macedonians rejected the agreement in a September 30, 2018 referendum, in which they also rejected Macedonia’s membership in NATO and the European Union.

    The Greek parliament ratified the Prespa agreement on February 8.

    The World Macedonian Congress has said the Prespa agreement is null and void not only because it runs counter to the Macedonian people’s expressed will in the September 30 referendum, as well as in previous referendum that affirms the Macedonians' name and identity and sovereign republic, but also because Macedonia’s President Gjorge Ivanov has not signed the deal.

    READ MORE: Greek Parliament Ratifies Protocol on Northern Macedonia's Accession to NATO

    The World Macedonian Congress has also said the Prespa agreement was pushed for a vote in parliament by a government coalition installed in power by the United States via a "colour revolution," and under threat to parliamentarians’ freedom and physical safety.

    A current attempt by the Zaev government to validate the Prespa agreement via elections for president of North Macedonia has been met with mass boycott by Macedonians, calling into question whether the threshold of 40 percent turnout in the second round on May 5 may be reached at all.

    Related:

    NATO Jets Scrambled to Intercept German Passenger Plane Over Balkans
    Russian Navy Conducted Black Sea Training Amid NATO Naval Exercise in Same Area
    Ex-US Intel Analyst EXPLAINS Why US Chooses Bullying Tactic With its NATO Allies
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, North Macedonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Every Type of Beauty: The All Sizes Catwalk Rocks Paris With Brave Fashion Choises
    Every Type of Beauty: Unusual Catwalk Rocks Paris With Brave Fashion Display
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse