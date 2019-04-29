Warsaw, Washington Decide to Increase Number of US Troops in Poland - Official

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced during a televised speech on Monday that Warsaw and Washington had decided to increase the US military presence in the country.
"We can say: the decision to increase the number of American troops in Poland has been made," Blaszczak said.
During Duda's visit to Washington in September, Trump announced that the United States was considering establishing its permanent military base in Poland. The Polish president offered to pay around $2 billion of the total costs and suggested that the base should be named Fort Trump.
US Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher said in February that Washington could increase its military presence in Poland by hundreds of troops.
