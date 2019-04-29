Warsaw, Washington Decide to Increase Number of US Troops in Poland - Official

Earlier in the month, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported that US President Donald Trump could announce the decision to boost the US military presence in Poland during his planned visit to Warsaw on 1 September.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced during a televised speech on Monday that Warsaw and Washington had decided to increase the US military presence in the country.

"We can say: the decision to increase the number of American troops in Poland has been made," Blaszczak said.

Poland currently stations around 4,000 US troops, which were deployed in the country as part of NATO's mission in the wake of Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014.

During Duda's visit to Washington in September, Trump announced that the United States was considering establishing its permanent military base in Poland. The Polish president offered to pay around $2 billion of the total costs and suggested that the base should be named Fort Trump.

US Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher said in February that Washington could increase its military presence in Poland by hundreds of troops.