USS Ross Conducts Military Exercise With Turkish Navy in Black Sea - US Navy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross conducted a military exercise with the Turkish navy over the weekend in the Black Sea, the US Navy said in a press release on Monday.

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross participated in maritime interoperability training and replenishment-at-sea with Turkish maritime counterparts April 27 in the Black Sea," the release said.

The bilateral exercise saw the USS Ross receive fuel from the Turkish Navy Akar-class replenishment oiler Yarbay Kudret Gungor, before completing a series of tactical communications and manoeuvering exercises with the Turkish Navy Yavuz-class frigate TGC Turgutreis and a Turkish Maritime Patrol Aircraft, the release said.

The release noted that the US Navy regularly participates in military exercises with allies and partners in the Black Sea.

Earlier in April, NATO countries conducted military drills in the Black Sea. The Russian Navy carried out its own drills with the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko warning that increased NATO activity in the area heightens the risks to regional security.

Grushko added that Russia is ready for any changes in the military security in the Black Sea region and will take additional defense measures if necessary.