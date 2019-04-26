Russia to Display Its Surface-to-Air Missile Systems in Istanbul

The Almaz–Antey Air and Space Defence Corporation, a major Russian weapons manufacturer, will display its products at IDEF 2019, the 14th International Defence Industry Fair, to be held April 30 -May 3 in Istanbul.

"First of all, our participation in the IDEF 2019 exhibition aims to boost the corporation's image as that of the main Russian developer and manufacturer of defencive systems, and which provides a warranty for the service life of these systems. It also aims to expand the range of potential clients," said Deputy General Director for Foreign Trade Vyacheslav Dzirkaln.

He noted that the corporation emphasizes technological independence and economic stability while remaining very competitive.

The Corporation's stand will feature S-400 Triumph, Buk-M2E, Viking, TOR-M2E, TOR-M2K and TOR-M2KM surface-to-air missile systems (SAMs), as well as the Tunguska-M1 combined anti-aircraft missile/artillery system, in the form of models, videos and booklets.

© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov Almaz-Antey to Display New Military and Civilian Equipment in Astana

For example, the corporation's integral systems will unveil radar systems for controlling air traffic. Visitors will be able to see the 55ZH6ME multirole radar system, the 55ZH6UME mobile on-duty radar system, the 1L121E mobile radar system, the 1L122-1E portable radar system and the 1L125E mobile radar system. Civilian and dual-purpose systems, including the DMRL-3 meteorological radar system, the ROSC-1 radar/optical system for guarding facilities and neutralizing drones and the Sopka-2 fixed-route radar system, will also be displayed.

The section on ground-based radar systems will display a full-scale version of the Sova (Owl) perimeter-defence radar system, models of the Fara (Headlight)-VR portable radar system, the 1L277 portable radar system for detecting ground-based targets, as well as those of the SNAR-10M1 and 1L261-E mobile radar systems.

The Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defence Corporation is among the largest integrated associations in the national defence industry with some 130,000 employees. In late 2017, the company was ranked eighth among the ten largest global weapons manufacturers, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Thales, EADS and IAI, in the Defence News 100 ranking survey. The company's weapons systems are being used in over 50 countries.