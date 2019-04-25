WATCH: Turkish-Made Drone Becomes Flying Machine Gun

Turkish technology manufacturer Asis Elektronik ve Bilişim Sistemleri A.Ş. has developed an armed drone system consisting of an automatic weapon fixed on a remotely controlled small drone.

Video footage of the drone, which appears to be dubbed SONGAR, released on the manufacturer's official Twitter page Wednesday shows a rifle-like weapon attached to the drone firing at various targets.

​"SONGAR, the first national automatic firing stabilized #ArmedDroneSystem developed for day and night use in every operation for military and security purposes, will be at #IDEF19 on April 30 — May 3. Meet ASİSGUARD, defense structure of ASİS, at our stand: Hall 3 — 318A," the caption accompanying the tweet states.

The International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2019 is hosted by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, according to the website for the event, and showcases various military equipment.

Although brand new, the technology has already generated mixed reviews.

​"Congratulations… It is considered that this system is compatible with artificial intelligence," one Twitter user commented, while another retweeted the drone footage with the caption, "We are doomed. A Turkish company placed an automatic weapon on a remotely controlled small drone. Scary."